The fiscal year 2022 budget fails nurses, according to Sen. Mary Torres.

The bill does not include provisions for nurse pay raises. Torres proposed to appropriate about $4.4 million for nurse pay from $35 million set aside for a Healthcare Center of Excellence, which is not yet underway.

“The Office of Finance and Budget was aware of the nurse pay adjustment, and they failed to include it in this measure," Torres stated in a release. "I’m not sure why, but today nurse pay raises suffered because of it."

The senator's office stated that while both Torres and the governor asked budget chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin to set aside $4.4 million for the pay adjustment, no increases were contemplated by OFB "on the grounds that the governor 'can cover it herself.'"

"Right at this moment, nurses are at GMHA taking care of COVID patients. They are at Behavioral Health dealing with the emotional impacts caused by the pandemic, at our schools taking care of our children, and at the front lines of our Public Health department," said Senator Torres. "I realize some would rather fight with the Governor to score political points, but to gamble nurse salaries in the middle of a pandemic - we are truly living in unprecedented times."

Gov. Leon Guerrero approved a 15% increase in base salary in June, but the Department of Administration emphasized to OFB that the fiscal impact must be incorporated into the fiscal year 2022 and subsequent budgets, according to the senator's office.