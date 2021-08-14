Torres seeks to use EITC reimbursements to fund nurse pay hike

Sen. Mary Torres is proposing an amendment to the fiscal year budget bill that would fund nurse pay increases using Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements.

The budget bill currently uses 72% of the $55.8 million fiscal 2022 EITC reimbursements as funding for the design and construction of the Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence, as well as a new prison facility.

These funding provisions existed in separate bills before being placed into the budget measure.

Any remaining balance of the EITC shall be deposited into an existing trust fund for the payment of tax refunds, according to the current budget bill.

Torres' office said she wrote to the governor earlier this year proposing to use the EITC reimbursement as a funding source for nurse pay increases.

While the governor approved a 15% increase in base salary with differential pay ranging from 10% to 25% in June, the Department of Administration emphasized that the fiscal impact must be incorporated into the fiscal 2022 budget and subsequent budgets, according to Torres.

Nurse pay increases are not incorporated into the current budget bill, she added. DOA estimated an annual cost of about $4.4 million across the health care agencies and education department.

"Mr. Chairman, I know you can agree that paying our nurses what they deserve is not only an investment in the health and safety of our island - in the midst of this pandemic, it’s also the least we can do," Torres stated in a letter to legislative appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin, according to her office.

"Given our work together and your consistent advocacy for Guam’s front liners, I am hopeful of your support as I proffer these amendments in the upcoming session," the senator added.