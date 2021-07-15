Michael Torres, 67, won a new car worth $21,000, while Darrell F.A. Tajalle, 47, won the $10,000 cash prize in week five of Vax N' Win.

Torres, of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, and his wife Martha, are the lucky owners of a 2021 Toyota Corolla LE from Atkins Kroll Toyota.

Martha Torres, 66, said she and her husband are “very happy and pleased” to win a car, because it would help them get to their medical appointments.

“We don't have any children so we take care of each other,” the wife said. They’ve been married for more than 30 years, she said. They got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January and the second one in February.

Tajalle, who is currently visiting family in Arizona, said he and his wife will put their $10,000 cash winning in savings and pay some bills. Tajalle, of Yigo, will be returning to Guam later this week.

The winners were randomly selected through a computer-generated software, Woorise, that encrypts all user data for security.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services verified that the randomly picked winners were fully vaccinated on Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio personally presented the grand prizes at a brief ceremony at the Adelup breezeway Wednesday afternoon. Tajalle viewed the whole event via phone.

60,810 entries, one drawing left

As of Wednesday morning, the Vax N' Win program had 60,810 entries.

There's only one raffle drawing left, set for July 21, the 77th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

The Guam Visitors Bureau and the governor's office launched Vax N' Win to incentivize people to get fully vaccinated, including a chance to win $10,000 cash, a new vehicle and other prizes.

Operation Liberate Guam's goal is to fully vaccinate 80% of Guam's adult population or those 18 years old and older, by July 21. Once that herd immunity goal is reached, Guam could lift more pandemic restrictions.

The full vaccination rate is now at 77.15%, or 92,611 fully vaccinated adults. But overall, inclusive of minors at least 12 years old, Guam has nearly 99,000 individuals who fully vaccinated.

Other prize winners:

• Claire L. Ulbenario - spa gift certificate, $30 Footlocker gift card

• Abel M. Bansil - dinner for two at Islander Terrace, $50 gift certificate to Triple J Tire Center and two lube, oil & filter change valued at $183

• Chong M. Kim - PHR social membership card, ticket to the Sandcastle show for two valued at $286

Prizes for minors 12 to 17:

• Shane Austin Shedd - O Bag Purse & Footlocker gift card for $30

• Phaedra M. Taijeron - O Bag Purse & Footlocker gift card for $30

• Joselito Cristian Jose Paragados - Silver Guam seal worth $100, tungsten engraved Hafa Adai Guam seal ring for $169 & Footlocker gift card for $30

• Jesse C. Bruschi - iPad 8th Generation Wi-Fi valued at $499

• Shelene Rose Casi - $500