For centuries, Torres women have cared for the Santa Marian Kamalen statue "like a family member" - it was an endeavor of love that began years before World War II and continues today.

"The women of the Torres family have been caretakers of Santa Marian Kamalen for centuries. We don’t know the date when this promesa began but it was likely close to the time that her statue was enshrined at the church in Hagåtña. The role of caretaking, or kamarera, has been passed down to women in the Torres family ever since," said Laura M. Torres Souder, daughter of Mariquita Torres Souder - who was the kamarera for 75 years.

Souder's niece, Hannah Gutierrez, also heard stories of what the Torres family did to protect the revered statue from desecration and destruction.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“On my mom’s side, I heard stories about how my Mama Tita and other Torres women took the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen shortly after the Dec. 8 bombing and secreted her away in a cave in the family ranch at Padu’ for safekeeping during the occupation,” Gutierrez said.

They braved the attack to keep the icon safe - as they turned to the saint for strength and support during the war.

"Santa Maria was and is an island symbol of faith. Devotees prayed incessantly for rescue from the brutality of the occupation during the war. She was so important to our people, and of course to members of our family. Mom recalled all kinds of antics she resorted to to distract soldiers from ever discovering her hiding place," Souder said.

For Souder and Gutierrez, Santa Marian Kamalen is more than a statue - she is family.

“My childhood memory, she was like a family member, that’s the degree of closeness that I felt. It was never a once-a-year, 'Let's go and comb her hair.' It wasn’t that. They always cast her as our mother, a revered member of this family that we took care of,” Gutierrez said.

Today, Santa Marian Kamalen will make an appearance at the parade, despite some negative criticism from some in the Catholic community.

“I can understand it from both perspectives, that it's distasteful, and some people have gotten very vile in their attacks about it - it's shameful, it's sacrilegious - but at the end of everything when we prayed about it we thought when we are celebrating Liberation traditionally, we are celebrating being liberated from three years of a horrible, unthinkable enemy occupation. ... Now, 2022 we are coming into a time where we are finally being able to celebrate together after three years once again, having our lives completely upended,” she said.

While she stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic by no means compares to the atrocities suffered during the war, she also stressed that people turned to Santa Marian Kamalen once again.

“Santa Marian Kamalen was the anchor that once again saw us through a scary time so this is a liberation of sorts this year. Obviously not to the degree of being liberated from an occupation … but it is a liberation of sorts,” she said.

Souder shared these sentiments.

"Santa Marian Kamalen is Guam’s patroness. She protects our community of believers from harm and despair. She gives us hope to persevere as she did through the crucifixion and death of her son. It is fitting that we honor her and recognize her importance especially as we strive to overcome the pandemic crisis and other hardships," Souder said.

War stories lessen with time

Firsthand accounts of the atrocities of World War II are disappearing as war survivors are now in their 90s. Those who remain have limited memories as many were just babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Today, remembering and honoring those who died during the war, we rely on individuals like Gutierrez to share the stories they’ve been told by manåmko'.

“While growing up, from as far back as I can remember, I heard about the Japanese invasion and occupation, and the march to Mañenggon,” Gutierrez said. “Like many of you, I was blessed to have grown up surrounded by my elders who, thankfully, did not shy away from speaking frankly and vividly about the atrocities they witnessed and hardships they suffered.”

Hannah is the daughter of former Gov. Carl Gutierrez and Geri Torres Gutierrez, who were both toddlers during the occupation. She is also the granddaughter of Hannah Chance Torres who was beaten to death at age 27 because of her appearance.

“The women of my clan, who marched that day, recounted that exhaustion from walking miles in the heat with difficulty as she tried to keep from slipping in the muddy slopes while carrying an infant (Geri) in her arms, caused my grandmother to fall several times,” she said. “This angered the soldiers who were in charge. Add to that the fact that, according to the family members who marched with her, the soldiers also targeted her because of her reddish hair and light skin or 'American' appearance.”

Her appearance enraged them so much that one Japanese soldier brandished his sword and began beating her violently with it.

“Striking her back, neck and side repeatedly as she crouched down in the mud, cradling her crying infant in her arms. She was shielding my mom from every strike,” Gutierrez said.

She said the relentless beating left the young mother weak and breathless.

“Family members helped carry my grandma Hannah all the way from the Pulantat area, where the beating took place, down the treacherous trek to the Mañenggon valley. They laid her down at a clearing by the river,” she said. "I’m told that my grandma lived about six hours before succumbing to her injuries.”

'An unbreakable network of women'

In her grandmother’s final moments, she placed her infant in the hands of her sister-in-law. During this time, although Santa Marian Kamalen remained hidden, they turned to her.

“I could imagine that she knew she was putting my mom in the hands of her sister-in-law and an unbreakable network of women – and that’s how I describe our Torres women. We are an unbreakable network and at the center is Santa Marian Kamalen and it always has been,” she said.

Gutierrez was honored to be able to share the story of her ancestors during the Mañenggon Memorial ceremony, for her doing so, safeguards a legacy.

“The fact that today’s ceremony consists of reflections from children and grandchildren of survivors – and no longer from the survivors themselves – is a stark reminder of how few of our treasured mañaina are still with us and are able to share their memories. While there is a tinge of sadness in that, it is also a beautiful thing to see that generations like mine and younger are able to share the stories that have been passed down to them,” she said during the ceremony.