The island’s total COVID-19 count since testing started in March is now 192 with the addition of four cases from the Department of Defense.

Four cases tested positive for COVID-19 through the Department of Defense (DoD) and were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center's mid-day update.

“Since Friday, June 12, eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB),” officials stated. “All cases have been placed in isolation and are currently under investigation.”

That also increases the total active cases to 17. There have been five deaths and 170 people recovered from COVID-19.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the Government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies, continues expanded COVID-19 testing.

Testing is free and open to the public while supplies last. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, please proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Please bring an I.D., if one is available.

The expanded testing schedule follows:

● Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban Parking Lot, next to Barrigada Community Center

● Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office

● Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the parking lot between the St. Francis Church and the St. Francis School

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7883

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)