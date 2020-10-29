Two more Department of Youth Affairs clients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of kids with the respiratory illness at the facility to 10.

The Joint Information Center reports that the children’s parents, who haven’t been able to visit their children because of the no-visitation policy, have been informed.

In addition, another DYA officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees to six. One of the employees has completed isolation and is back at work. The other five are in isolation, JIC reported.

There are 83 new positive cases reported on Thursday, 72 were confirmed positives and 11 were probable cases:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: 33 cases

• Diagnostic Laboratory Servies: 16

• American Medical Center: 8

• Department of Defense: 8

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 3

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3

• Guam Radiology Consultants: 1

That brings the total number of cases since tests started in March to 4,549.