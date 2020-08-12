Toto murder and rape suspect rejects plea offer

The man accused of raping and killing 37-year-old Luciana Polly is ready to fight the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Katner Herry appeared before Judge Anita Sukola on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Peter Santos told the court that Herry maintains his innocence and wants to go to trial.

He told the court for a second time that his client refused to accept the government’s plea offer.

Herry is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 1 to find out when his trial will begin.

He has been held on charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation since January.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

Killed Polly

On Jan. 25, the victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results show Polly died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, admit to knowing that he "killed Polly," court documents state.

Polly’s partially clothed body was found by children who were playing in the area that night.