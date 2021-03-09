Another conflict has led to murder and rape defendant Katner Herry being appointed a new attorney.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday morning.

Attorney Jeffrey Moots, who was the third court-appointed attorney for Herry, had to withdraw from the case after he told the court that he represents a witness in a separate matter.

The judge appointed attorney William Pole to represent Herry. He will find out next week what will happen with his case.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with a January 2020 death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

The victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto. Autopsy results showed the victim, Luciana Polly, had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Polly's partially clothed body was found by children playing in the area.