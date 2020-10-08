A man charged with raping and killing a 37-year-old woman in Toto earlier this year was appointed a new attorney due to a conflict he had with the Alternate Public Defender office.

Defendant Katner Herry appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Peter Santos told the court that he had to withdraw, as the office represents a defendant in a separate case who is also a witness to the crime allegedly involving Herry.

Sukola granted the request and appointed attorney Terence Timblin to represent Herry.

Herry is scheduled back in court Nov. 4 to allow his new attorney some time to review the case.

It was said during a previous hearing that he will have to wait until the end of the year to find out when his case could go to trial.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the January death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

On Jan. 25, the woman was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results showed Luciana Polly had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Polly's partially clothed body was found by children playing in the area.