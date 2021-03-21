The man charged in the alleged killing and rape of Luciana Polly is set to go to trial at the end of this year.

Defendant Katner Herry appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

The court scheduled his jury selection and trial to begin Dec. 15.

Defense attorney William Pole told the court that he reviewed more than 150 pages of the evidence in the case, and does not have conflict in providing legal representation for Herry.

He is Herry’s fourth court-appointed attorney.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

In January 2020, the victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto. She died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the autopsy report.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.