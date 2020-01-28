Toto murder suspect and victim are cousins

Murder defendant Katner Herry, 25, and the woman he is accused of killing in Toto over the weekend are closely related.

Luciana Polly, 37, was found lifeless along Ramirez Street Saturday night. She had severe bruising and massive swelling to her face, court documents state.

A family member confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the two are second cousins.

Herry, who is being held on a $100,000 bail, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to Polly's death.

He told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him. Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face.

He claims he blacked out while chasing Polly and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, admit to knowing that he "killed Polly," court documents state.

Video surveillance taken from businesses along Route 8 helped Guam Police Department officers track down Herry, who was picked up at his Barrigada home late Sunday night.

"It's disturbing. My condolences to the family. It's just really sad in the way they found her," said Barrigada Mayor June Blas. "Our people are always very concerned about things like this happening that hasn't happened before. Barrigada is a quiet and peaceful village. Now our residents are watching out because you have renters coming in causing problems. Now they have to watch out for each other and make sure they are all safe."

Authorities await the results of an autopsy to confirm how Polly died and to determine if additional charges could be filed against Herry.