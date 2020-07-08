The man accused in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. will not be released from jail even with electronic monitoring.

Juan Faisao Mendiola, 56, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

Adult Probation Services told the court Mendiola is eligible for the electronic monitoring program, but had shared concern that he would be staying with his wife, Mary Chargualaf Mendiola, who was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension at the time Juan Mendiola was captured.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said the prosecution opposes his release from prison.

“This is a very serious criminal matter. Someone did lose a life,” said Brown. “I doubt his wife will call GPD…electronic monitoring is not fullproof as someone recently was able to cut off their ankle bracket.”

Defense attorney Heather Zona told the court Mendiola remains eligible for the program and should be released.

“There’s been no indictment and under the statute…the remedy is for defendant to be released,” said Zona.

Lamorena, however, said there are more than 150 people waiting for their cases to go before a grand jury, adding that the delays have all been due to the pandemic. He denied the request stating that Mendiola is a serious risk to the community and may be a danger to others.

Rios’ death has been ruled a homicide.

He was found shot dead on May 4 inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong.

Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.