A Superior Court of Guam grand jury indicted 25-year-old Katner Herry on murder charges late Thursday afternoon.

Herry is being charged with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony, murder as a first-degree felony, first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and strangulation as a third-degree felony.

Herry is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 12.

On Jan. 25, the victim, Luciana Polly, 37, was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results show Polly died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Family members confirmed Herry and Polly were cousins.

Herry told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him. Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face.

He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, admit to knowing that he "killed Polly," court documents state.

The victim had severe bruising and massive swelling to her face, court documents state.

Video surveillance taken from businesses along Route 8 helped Guam Police Department officers track down Herry.

Polly’s body was found partially clothed by children who were playing in the area that night.