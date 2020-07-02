Toto murder suspect maintains innocence

A man accused of killing and sexually assaulting his cousin in Toto earlier this year claims he didn't commit the crimes.

Defendant Katner Herry has been held on aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation charges since January.

Defense attorney Peter Santos told Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday that they have received a plea offer from the government, but the defense continues to prepare for trial.

The court hearing was held via teleconference.

Santos told the court Herry maintains his innocence.

Defense is waiting for the prosecution to turn over video evidence that investigators collected from the area around the crime scene.

Investigators said video surveillance taken from businesses along Route 8 helped Guam Police Department officers track down Herry.

Herry is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11 for a continued trial setting.

Killed Polly

On Jan. 25, the victim, Luciana Polly, 37, was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results show Polly died of multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

Herry told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him. Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, admit to knowing that he "killed Polly," court documents state.

Polly’s partially clothed body was found by children who were playing in the area that night.