Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed a number of bills into law, including a trio of measures designed to further help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

"Over time, as society grows to further understand the nature of domestic violence and criminal sexual conduct, and the dynamics between aggressors and victims involved in these crimes, it is imperative that the body of governing law likewise evolves," Leon Guerrero stated in her letter signing the bills into law.

Bill 243-36 is a measure that closes Guam's "intoxication loophole." It is now known as Public Law 36-101.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The measure defines consent in law and expands the definition of "mental incapacitation." It was introduced because local law did not consider an individual to be "mentally incapacitated" if the person voluntarily consumed an intoxicating substance prior to being assaulted or raped.

The governor also signed Bills 242-36 and 244-36. They are now Public Laws 36-100 and 36-102, respectively.

The former allows victims to separate without penalty from shared wireless plans with their abusers, while the latter establishes a bill of rights for victims of sexual assault.

Sen. Mary Torres, the main sponsor of all three bills, celebrated their enactment.

"Should the worst happen, these measures ensure survivors have a clear path to seek justice and hold their abusers accountable," Torres stated in a release.

"There is more work needed to combat sexual assault and family violence, which is why I have recently introduced another trio of bills focused on civil orders of protections for victims of abuse - and I look forward to them being heard soon," she said.

The governor also signed Bills 300-36 and 301-36 into law. The former is a revised version of a bill that amends law on small purchases, while the latter approves land lease agreements for the 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant project.

They are now Public Laws 36-103 and 36-104, respectively.