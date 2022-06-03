Tourism conference brings leading travel agencies to Guam

As the island prepares for a summer season that could lift the pandemic-depressed tourism industry, an event next week can help businesses prepare for what South Korean and Japanese travelers will be looking for in a COVID-19 era.

The Guam Travel and Tourism Association will be hosting “Get Guam Going” on Tuesday, as both an online webinar and in-person forum. According to a flyer announcing the event, it aims to answer questions tourism stakeholders may have like, “What is happening in our core markets,” and “What is our outlook?”

Attendees will hear from local panelists from the Guam Travel and Tourism Association, the Guam Economic Development Authority, the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority and IT&E. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is also scheduled to speak at the forum.

Representatives from Hana Tours and Rakuten Travel, the largest travel agency in Korea and the largest online travel agency respectively, will be the event’s keynote speakers, according to organizers.

According to the Guam Visitors Bureau, following the “disaster” that was 2021 tourist arrivals, the current fiscal year saw actual tourists exceeding projections per month, including a more than 3,600% jump in South Korean arrivals when comparing April 2021 to April 2022.

GVB, bolstered by at least $20 million in federal pandemic aid, is hoping investments to turn Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park into a vibrant smart park will help revitalize that part of Tumon, enable 5G opportunities, and attract investments for new developments in Guam’s tourism epicenter.

Carriers like United Airlines have also announced a ramping up of regularly scheduled flights to and from Guam this summer, in the hopes that relaxed pandemic travel restrictions throughout the Asia-Pacific region will encourage more travel during the traditionally boom vacation season before the pandemic upended the global industry.

Registration for “Get Guam Going” can be completed online through the event’s website: guamtraveltourism.org, and costs $50 per person. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on June 7, in-person at Hyatt Regency Guam or via Zoom online.

Businesses and stakeholders seeking more information can email infor@guamtraveltourism.org

(Daily Post Staff)