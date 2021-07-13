Tourism district excited, relieved

When at least 25 Taiwanese tourists dined in at the Jamaican Grill in Tumon on Friday, it was a welcome sight and a relief for the restaurant that has not seen tourists for more than a year.

"For us, it's kind of exciting welcoming them to our restaurant after a year and a half with no tourists," Omar Nobuo, marketing manager for Jamaican Grill, said on Monday.

Local residents and the military kept Jamaican Grill alive during the pandemic, and Nobuo has been thankful for that. Prior to the pandemic, the Tumon branch was mostly frequented by tourists because of its location.

"So when we had zero tourism for more than a year, it wasn't good for us. Seeing tourists again after all these months, it felt great. It gave us a glimpse of things coming back up," Nobuo told The Guam Daily Post.

Guam welcomed the first two tourist charter flights from Taiwan on July 6 and 10, with a combined total of about 330 passengers and some 2,000 more are expected through mid-August, according to Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez.

These were the first major groups of tourists to step foot on Guam since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara and GVB officials, during meetings last week, said seeing tourists once again, walking from Kmart with bags in hand, was quite an "amazing experience."

Most of the Taiwanese tourists are here for vacation and to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Jennifer McFerran, marketing manager for International Dining Concepts, which operates California Pizza Kitchen, Pika's Café, Beachin' Shrimp, Ban Thai Restaurant & Lounge and Eat Street Grill, said it's exciting to see tourists are coming back.

Though they are far fewer than what Guam was accustomed to prior to the pandemic, it was better than not having tourists at all, she said.

Jana Esperon, assistant manager for Capricciosa at Pacific Place in Tumon, said it's a delight to see tourists dining at the restaurant once again.

Just like the other businesses in the tourist district of Tumon, the local residents and military were its only customers during the pandemic. Esperon said efforts to bring back tourists have been paying off. Despite fewer numbers, she said it's still a good start.

"We're not making distinctions among customers, whether residents, military or tourists. They all go through temperature checks, and we get their phone numbers for contact tracing. All of a sudden, we started getting 13-digit phone numbers and that's how we know they are tourists," Esperon.

Esperon said there are some worries however, since most of the tourists from Taiwan are not vaccinated yet.

"But we have safety protocols in place that they follow to make sure everyone's safe," she said.

GVB's Gutierrez said these tourists seem to be more worried about getting infected on Guam, based on what they have been wearing to protect themselves from getting the virus. He's referring to the personal protective wear, the face shields and the masks that tourists wore when they arrived.

The next Eva Air charter flight from Taiwan will be arriving on Wednesday, with 177 seat capacity. GVB is anticipating a full flight.

Gutierrez is hoping that the Korean travelers will also soon return to Guam. He was featured on a South Korean TV show, tvN Monthly Connect, on Monday talking about Guam reaching a nearly 80% vaccination rate.