Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's proposal to suspend flights from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and other nations where the new coronavirus has been confirmed has prompted concerns over Guam's tourism industry and the 21,000 people it employs.

“If flights are indeed suspended, we are also concerned about the livelihood of the over 21,000 men and women and their families, who are the heart of our tourism industry that it may impact and Guam’s economy,” stated GVB acting President and CEO Bobby Alvarez.

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are Guam's key sources of tourists. The Philippines, which is a key trade and health care destination for Guam residents, had its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus Thursday, the World Health Organization's Philippine office reported.

Tourists have taken precautions, arriving at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport wearing masks and many of them also donning masks as they waited for their departing flights.

But as they went about sightseeing on Guam, not many were seen with face masks in Tumon and in tour buses Thursday.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association also is concerned about the fate of the tourism industry if the flights from main tourist source markets are suspended.

GHRA President Mary Torre Rhodes said GHRA members are also taking precautions and working with government agencies with the aim of ensuring the safety of guests and employees.

GHRA is working closely with government agencies also to ensure that Guam is a safe destination, Rhodes said, in part.

Hospitality employees have inquired whether they should wear protective face masks, Rhodes said, and GHRA is advising its member businesses to allow employees to do so if they wish.

On Thursday, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government declared a state of significant emergency in the CNMI banning the entry of visitors from China in order to prevent the entry and spread of the virus. The ban became effective immediately.

While the CNMI has had direct flights from China, Guam hasn't had one in more than a year.

Government efforts

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and their partners from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are visiting health care facilities across the island to educate providers on the signs and symptoms of the new coronavirus, according to a joint press release from the Office of the Governor, DPHSS and the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Public Health and emergency management stakeholders are actively preparing for the potential arrival of the virus.

The release states that individuals displaying symptoms of the virus or testing positive for the virus will not be deported from Guam.

GVB held an internal meeting on Thursday and issued a statement expressing its confidence in the response plan put together by the lead agencies.

“We also are in constant communication with our source markets and have met daily with many of these lead agencies. In line with our mission statement, our concern and priority is the health and safety of our island,” stated the GVB release.

Visitors are screened at airports from source markets before they come to Guam, according to GVB.

In a release issued Thursday, Nelson states she has requested the Guam International Airport Authority suspend all incoming flights from countries that have confirmed cases of coronavirus, including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, and countries suspected of having cases of coronavirus, and see regular flights to Guam, such as the Taiwan and Hong Kong, until a local mitigation plan is in place.

“At this point, we know the threat of the coronavirus reaching Guam is real and we must act now to ensure our government is adequately equipped and prepared to deliver the potentially lifesaving services our people need to prevent contracting the virus in the event a local case is confirmed,” said Nelson.

GDOE schools

Nelson, who serves as chairperson of the committees on air transportation and education has scheduled a joint oversight hearing for GIAA and the Guam Department of Education to discuss their preventative measures and response to the threat of coronavirus.

The hearing will be held at noon on Feb. 6 in the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

Sen. Therese Terlaje has shown concern for the issue in a letter to Speaker Tina Muña-Barnes requesting the Legislature pause its current January session agenda and convene into a Committee of the Whole in order to allow for a discussion and briefing with the governor and executive branch agencies on how the Legislature can assist with preventing the spread of coronavirus to Guam.

"It is of urgent concern to our community and we should utilize all means to prevent the burden to our health systems, of an infected person arriving on Guam," wrote Terlaje in the communication dated January 30.