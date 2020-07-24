Tourism forecast: From 1.6M to 251K arrivals

Guam's tourism faces a bleak future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with arrivals projected to be at 251,437 for fiscal year 2021 from a record high of 1.6 million in fiscal 2019, according to data presented at Thursday's meeting of the Guam Visitors Bureau board.

Tourism arrivals started to weaken in February and flatlined in March.

GVB's revised proposed budget for 2021 could drastically drop to $9.1 million in fiscal 2021, from about $22 million annually in past years, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told board members.

"It's worse to create false expectations than to live with reality," Perez said, as some board members shared what other agencies were projecting for 2021 tourist arrivals, reaching as high as 1 million.

If GVB goes with a $9.1 million revised proposed budget for 2021, there was no mention at the board meeting what that would mean for bureau personnel and programs.

"It's not very pretty," Perez told board members, led by Chairman Sonny Ada.

But at the GVB board meeting, members did not make a final decision on a revised 2021 budget that would be presented to senators next week. Perez will meet with certain board members today.

Guam's visitor arrivals grew steadily over the past years, from 1.3 million in fiscal 2015 to 1.4 million in 2016, and then to 1.5 million in 2017 and 2018 before reaching a record 1.6 million in 2019.

Fiscal 2020 numbers were earlier projected to remain at 1.6 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw that figure out the door. The current fiscal year's budget was slashed from $22 million to $12 million.

Perez at the board meeting said projected arrivals for fiscal 2021 total 251,437 with seat capacity at 70%, to 1.39 million-plus.

Guam 'never really closed'

Perez said Guam "never really closed the island to tourists."

Rather, Guam's source tourism markets "were afraid to let their residents travel for fear of infection" or be stuck in quarantine someplace else, he said.

"The notion that we shut down tourists is not technically a correct notion," Perez said.

Board members at the meeting did not float any proposed new date for reopening Guam's tourism, after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero scrapped the initial target of July 1.

However, the board approved $21,000 in funding to hire entertainers that will greet arriving passengers from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

The board also approved $1.25 million from rainy day funds to be used for basic marketing recovery plans for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

These are source markets GVB has been working on to encourage their citizens to travel to Guam once again.

Bureau officials also said that while there remain new COVID-19 cases, they are still much lower than what other destinations have.

"The onus now is on our source markets. It's not on us," Perez said. "We've done everything we can to make the island a safe destination and we are ready to receive visitors."

He said Guam businesses have done a good job adjusting to the new normal in customer service with health and safety protocols, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequent sanitizing. GVB's budget comes from the Tourist Attraction Fund, which GVB President Carl Gutierrez said should be under GVB's full control.

"The whole purpose of TAF has been eviscerated by taking away so much that we are funding half of GovGuam and that we have to come to a better understanding of how those TAFs are to be used here," he said.