Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post is once again dedicating its local news section to highlighting some of the top stories of 2022.

At the beginning of 2022, projections for tourism were modest, taking into account that the island’s No. 1 source of income would take time to recover given the many factors outside of Guam’s control, factors that included COVID-19 travel restrictions in source markets, availability of flights in and out of Guam and the spending power and habits of tourists.

Earlier on, the Guam Visitors Bureau predicted arrivals for fiscal year 2022 could fall as low as 80,000 visitors, but the resumption of flights and reopening of the economy pushed it to the higher end of the forecast, in the area of 130,000.

It wasn’t long before GVB had to readjust its forecast.

Arrivals rose from 4,352 in May 2021 to 20,008 in May 2022 alone, or a 360% increase, according to GVB data shared by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in her State of the Island address.

The uptick seen in May 2022 was a result of more flights resuming routes to Guam.

By September 2022, Guam’s tourist arrival numbers were soaring past what officials expected.

More than 9,000 people from Korea, Japan and China came to the island, which amounts to an increase of just under 480% compared to the same time frame in 2021. In the first 10 days of September 2022, arrivals were up from all source markets.

By that time, Guam had welcomed 198,221 visitors from across all source markets, an increase of 244.8% compared to fiscal year 2021.

While considerably higher than the prior year, 2022 arrivals pale in comparison to 2019 — the last full year Guam's top economic engine was not affected by the pandemic.

At the time, Gerry Perez, GVB vice president, said, despite setbacks, the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety protocols in source markets also played a role in achieving more tourist arrivals than anticipated.

But toward the end of 2022, the tourism industry was still at the whims of the spending power and habits of tourists.

Decreased spending power brings fewer tourists seeking getaways to Guam, industry officials have cautioned. That translates to less revenue for businesses and the local government, which, in turn, impacts the ability of employers to staff back up to pre-pandemic employment levels in the tourism industry, and affects available funding for agencies such as GVB.

Mary Rhodes, Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association president, said in November 2022, “To really rebound and for us see true economic recovery, we need arrivals to increase at a faster rate. ... Our recovery has been a slow recovery and, unfortunately, it's been to other markets with the slow progress that has been made by Korea and Japan. Right now, they’re reopened, but we have a couple other factors that are affecting us as well, like the (value of the Japanese yen), but also Japan doing domestic tourism.”

According to data published by GVB, by the end of November 2022, Guam had welcomed 272,906 visitors since the beginning of the year — a 286.4% increase from the same time frame in 2021. From January to November 2019, however, the island logged more than 1.4 million visitors.

Rhodes noted that the decreased spending power had negative effects, including fewer tourists seeking out Guam as a travel destination.

But efforts to recover tourism on island continued through partnerships such as the one between GVB and certain South Korean universities, which aims to strengthen tourism between the two destinations, GVB stated in a December 2022 press release.

At the Guam International Airport Authority board’s last meeting of 2022, a forecast of what’s expected for arrival numbers in January 2023 noted a decrease in the number of flights Guam saw inbound during the December 2022 holiday season.

Five hundred flights in January are expected, “with a negative 7% variance from 542 through December. … Passengers, we see a similar decrease of 4.8%,” said Guam International Airport Authority Executive Director John Quinata.

That's going from more than 92,000 seats in December 2022 to 88,000 seats in January 2023, Quinata said, but this outlook could change.