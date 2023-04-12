'Tourism is about people to people'

“The biggest attraction for Guam is the culture and heritage which is very different from any other destination,” Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez said to more than 30 Tawainese media representatives, who had arrived three hours earlier on a charter flight, Sunday, from Taiwan.

The visiting Taiwan delegation included representatives of television, radio and print media, as well as key opinion leaders, who were brought to Guam by Lion Travel. The first destination on their itinerary: A meet-and-greet at the Al Dente restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Guam hotel with local media, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office and the Guam Visitors Bureau.

TECO and GVB hosted the event and shared the latest on Guam’s tourism recovery efforts, ahead of a five-day immersion into Guam's culture and heritage.

“Our brand identity basically differentiates us from any other tropical resort destination,” Perez said. “We really appreciate the interest that you have taken to come to Guam and know more about the island and, hopefully, communicate that through various means in Taiwan, ... and educate the general public about Guam," said Perez. "Who we are. What we are. The natural beauty that’s around us.”

"According to GVB statistics, Taiwan is Guam’s third largest market, with more than 28,000 visitors coming to the island in fiscal year 2019. They are by far the top spenders of Guam’s visitor markets, with prepaid and on-island expenditures exceeding more than $2,000 per person,” GVB stated in a press release.

Mingling with the media

The Guam Daily Post attended the event and mingled with a few of the Taiwan media, who were excited and eager to explore the island. This is the first time media from Taiwan have been on Guam since tourism came to a halt during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But for Unique Business News reporter Yi-Chia Tang and Eastern Broadcasting Co. reporter Jennie Chang, this was their first time on Guam.

“ I know a lot of Taiwanese people come here to have their wedding. It’s like a trend,” Chang told the Post. “I think I am looking forward to the scuba diving on Guam and all of the beautiful views. Because there are a lot of buildings in Taiwan. And here’s like whole nature. Very appealing."

“I only know about Guam sunshine, beautiful beach(es) and nice weather. I think more tourist(s) to Guam are rich people in Taiwan who come here. Not me, but rich people,” Tang told the Post. "Now I am here on Guam first day ... It left on me a good impression.”

Tang told the Post her view of Guam as an unaffordable destination has now changed.

“I think the tour is affordable for a middle-class person to come here to try,” she said. “The flight to Guam is very awesome. It only takes four hours to arrive to Guam.”

Location is a benefit, said Tang.

“America is far away, maybe 13 to 14 hours. I think if you want to experience local America, you can come to Guam” she said.

Reengineering attractions

GVB is working with Lion Travel and local restaurants to offer added value to travel packages like the one the Tawainese media are part of.

“We are actually reengineering our attractions. Historically, and for many, many years, Tumon Bay has been the center stage for tourism. We are transforming that now and we are having basically what we call a 'one attraction, one village.' Each village is going to create the different attractions, so we are transforming from Tumon-centric … to the whole island," said Perez.

“This way people will go out of Tumon and get to know the villages and get to know the people because, after all, tourism is about people to people. It’s not just looking at stuff. It’s interacting with people and understanding the food, music, language, culture, dance. That’s what makes Guam unique. It's a nonmaterial benefit that I think visitors can enjoy when they get to Guam.

GVB announced that 22 charter flights from Taiwan are extended through the end of July by Starlux Airlines. An Airbus A321neo will bring about 177 passengers to the island every five days.

The charter flights originally were supposed to end June 28, but, according to GVB, eight more flights were added to meet summer travel demand.

“This is great news for reestablishing our foothold in the Taiwan market,” Perez said.

“We hope these charter flights can pivot airlines to resume direct service between Taiwan and Guam. This market has proven to be very viable and has strong spending power to aid us in our road to recovery.”

TECO Director General Paul Chen told the Post he’s been on Guam for two years and, already, it’s home.

“I consider myself a part of Guam, too. Anything between Taiwan and Guam has to be (of) bilateral interest. We have to work together as a team,” Chen said. “I don’t get paid from (the) Guam government, but my heart is with (the) Guam government. We want to help bring out Taiwanese tourists to (Guam). Hopefully, we can have more tourist(s) from Guam for Taiwan, too.”