Monthly tourism arrivals on Guam have made a full recovery from Typhoon Mawar, Guam Visitors Bureau statistics show, with more visitors touching down in the month of August than any other month this year.

Around 50,000 visitors were landing on Guam each month, until Mawar struck and dropped that number to around 17,000 in the month of June. But the disaster apparently hasn’t stopped visitors from Japan and Korea from making the trip to Guam this summer, and 67,000 arrivals were recorded as of the close of August.

In fact, more visitors from Japan came to the island in the month of August alone, 23,560, than in the entirety of both 2021 and 2022 combined. Visitors from Japan, traditionally the island’s main tourism source market, have been slow to venture back to the island in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors from Korea have been taking up the mantle as the main source of visitors in the meantime, with 31,774 Koreans landing in August, about the average for each month of 2023.

With one month left in the fiscal year, Guam already has hit the cautious, post-typhoon goal of 550,000 visitors set by GVB management, a little under one-third the number of visitors the island saw in the record year of 2019. Projections have arrival numbers hitting 1 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

There’s room for improvement in the Korean market numbers, GVB board Korean Market Committee Chair Ho Eun remarked during a meeting this week. Eun also is the chairman of Core Tech International. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.

“Korea has been picking up a little bit faster than other destinations, but still, we're looking at only 50% recovery before pandemic number. However, Korea outbound (flights)...have already recovered more than 70%, while we receive only 50% of visitors from Korea, which means there is a 20% delta that we are losing out (on)," Eun said.

A bottleneck caused by airline capacity may be a contributing cause, he said, and GVB should consider any possible aid to airlines to incentivize more flights to Guam.

Meanwhile, GVB is looking forward to a potential loosening of travel restrictions from the Philippines as a possible way to boost visitor numbers, GVB board Chair George Chiu said.

Del. Jim Moylan has made it a goal of his while in office to have the Philippines included in the Guam-CNMI visa waiver program, which would let travelers from the Philippines stay for up to 45 days without a visa. Members of the Congress of the Philippines also have proposed an official petition to the Biden administration requesting the waivers, the Post reported earlier this month.

“Where are you going to go? You come to Guam, there's an immigration check before you can get on a flight to Honolulu and so, ... that's a huge market potential, I think,” Chiu told his colleagues on the GVB board this week.

"The economic situation in the Philippines I think have changed tremendously, the standard of living as the average pay has gone up quite a bit. So, ... I think that a lot of them will come to Guam and spend money. I've seen some of that in the retail shop for certain brands.”

United Airlines is expected to open up a direct flight from Manila to Honolulu by October, which will ease up the pressure on seats between Guam and Manila, opening up the possibility for more visitors to Guam.