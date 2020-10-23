Tourism revenues plummet

Guam exceeded its tax revenue target by $19.6 million in fiscal year 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, but that was easily eclipsed by a $35 million drop in special funds revenue mainly linked to tourism.

These are based on preliminary data from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

They represent a shortfall of about $15 million in government of Guam revenues that support public services, from health and education to law enforcement.

Fiscal 2020 was from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

The governor's press secretary, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, on Thursday said "some special fund obligations may need to be supported by the General Fund because of certain shortfalls," as the Department of Administration earlier stated.

"We are managing what revenue we do have well and we are prepared to deal with situations as they arise," she said.

Sen. Telo Taitague, the minority leader, said the use of available General Fund revenues to support critical public services "must be considered before funds are proposed for other purposes."

She also recommends operational adjustments to deal with lower revenue collections.

Portions of the $1.63 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds that Guam already received, however, have been keeping the economy afloat, according to economic and finance experts.

These include some $500 million so far released for unemployment benefits and nearly $118 million in direct relief to GovGuam, plus other funds directly intended for health care.

Without additional federal relief funds while waiting for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, fiscal 2021 could be much worse for Guam, economists have said.

GovGuam projected to collect $803.6 million in General Fund revenue mostly from income and business privilege taxes, but ended up collecting $823.2 million, or 2% more, in fiscal 2020.

Taitague, who is seeking reelection, said while there's a $19.6 million "General Fund surplus" at the end of 2020, special funds showed a combined shortfall of about $34.5 million that impacts government services.

"Collections for ... special funds are well below adopted levels, which adversely impacts appropriations that support road safety, public health, education services and public safety," the senator said.

Based on data from the budget bureau, GovGuam collected about $34 million less than what it had projected in special revenue funds, mostly as a result of COVID travel restrictions that put tourism at a standstill.

Shortfalls

GovGuam projected more than $182 million but ended up collecting about $147 million in special funds.

These include shortfalls in the Guam Highway Fund, Solid Waste Operations, Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, Tourist Attraction Fund, Healthy Futures Fund, and the Customs, Quarantine and Agriculture Inspections Services Fund.

The Tourist Attraction Fund, from hotel occupancy taxes, was the hardest hit with only $28 million collected out of the projected $44.9 million.

Arrivals dropped by 53% in fiscal 2020, or from 1.6 million in 2019 to 756,385.

The Customs, Quarantine and Agriculture Inspections Services Fund collection was nearly half of what was expected, from $13.2 million to $6.89 million, because nearly all flights into Guam have been canceled and the passenger inspection fees dropped dramatically.

Paco-San Agustin said fiscal 2020 closed just three weeks ago, and as such, all revenues and expenditures are still subject to reconciliation.

"Additionally, (fiscal year) 2020's full financial picture will be determined by the government-wide financial audit for that year," she said.

Some senators on Thursday said they have yet to review the latest fiscal report from the budget bureau.