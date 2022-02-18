Guam is sending mixed signals about its readiness to welcome more visitors in the weeks to come after COVID-19 upended tourism. There are still limited things to do and see because many tourist attractions and restaurants are either still temporarily closed or on limited hours.

Nearly 95% of residents are fully vaccinated but Guam is still in an omicron-driven surge.

Many of the streetlights along San Vitores Road, the main road of the Tumon tourist district, remain broken.

That's because the Guam Visitors Bureau still can't find an interested bidder, even with a longer bid period and the project funding raised to $2.55 million from the initial $900,000.

Now, GVB seeks help from the Guam Power Authority to fix the broken Tumon streetlights instead, using the money that the bureau has, GVB President Carl Gutierrez said at the Thursday meeting of the Guam Recovery Task Force.

Some areas may be dark because of broken streetlights, but GVB said visitor safety officers are now patrolling Tumon for longer hours.

This Friday evening, GVB is kicking off what it hopes to be a new weekly attraction in Tumon: a food truck festival and entertainment at Ypao Beach.

But outside of Tumon, the optional tours and other activities are still limited even with the government distributing more American Rescue Plan-funded grants.

GVB Director of Tourism Research Nico Fujikawa said 134 or about 74% of 180 tourism-related businesses that include transportation, optional tours, recreational activities, restaurants and cafes are "actually open."

That means a quarter of the businesses on GVB's list remain temporarily closed, nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

These were among key discussions in the task force's Thursday meeting, the first in months.

Sam Shinohara, task force chairman and United Airlines managing director for airport operations for Asia/Pacific, asked whether Guam is ready to welcome visitors "in higher volumes."

Shinohara reported on a Japan market committee's findings that Guam is a "high priority" destination for Japanese tourists because it is "close," "safe" and "clean."

"That’s where messaging should be focused and that’s why people are going to gravitate to Guam quickly. It’s what we hope anyway," he said. "I’m hoping that we make sure that our messaging is tight."

But the situation on the ground does not project full readiness.

Guam has yet to launch its electronic health declaration form - separate from the Customs electronic declaration form - even after months of back-and-forth between the Department of Public Health and Social Services and GVB.

Shinohara raised concern that the electronic health declaration form needs to be a priority, saying this would create a problem when arrivals pick up and the airport arrivals hall becomes crowded "because people weren't able to fill out the electronic declaration form."

Fujikawa said the bureau has been proactive in helping DPHSS with the translations, but it's been DPHSS' recent changes to the health declaration form that's been the issue.

There's a website for it, but it's a matter of "turning it on" when the form is ready, he said.

Fight for funding

Until recently, GVB was fighting for its funding allocations and its share of the tourist attraction fund from hotel occupancy taxes.

But Gutierrez said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently made sure GVB gets its allocation to bring about the tourism recovery that the island has been looking forward to, and $750,000 of that will be used to resume the free COVID-19 testing for tourists.

This means GVB will have $1.33 million instead of $584,000 to once again offer free COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for tourists starting later this month.

GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero said the bureau, with the help of participating clinics, was able to provide free PCR testing to nearly 5,800 tourists before they returned to their home country, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The bureau paused the program as the omicron surge dampened arrivals as these were starting to pick up, coupled with program funding woes.

Gutierrez said GVB has also restored $1.7 million for the airline service development, and the Japan marketing budget has been increased to $3.5 million from $644,000.

Military market

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, said GHRA would coordinate with GVB so that the businesses that have reopened and their operating hours will be featured in GHRA's promotions, considering that on any given day, 3,000 to 5,000 military personnel are staying at hotels.

Rhodes said whether military personnel and their families are here on a short- or long-term stay, they look for places to go and things to do.

"Right now, our business market really, our largest sector really is the military and they have been wanting to get the information on things to do on Guam," Rhodes said.

This early, GVB has already gotten $500,000 to prepare for the Liberation Day fireworks and drone show displays, Gutierrez said.

"Right now we are good and moving forward with our budget," Gutierrez said.

GVB is projecting more airline seats for Guam this fiscal year compared to last year, but still not as robust as the pre-pandemic numbers.