Tourism slump shuts down another restaurant for good

Red Lobster at Tumon Sands Plaza permanently closed effective Monday, two years after the restaurant opened, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its financial grip on the island's restaurant and tourism industries.

Triple J Enterprises, the Red Lobster brand franchise operator on Guam, announced the permanent closure on Monday.

"The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for our group, most especially our restaurants that rely heavily on Guam's tourism and hospitality industry," Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc., said in a written statement. "We have done our best to try and navigate through this uncharted territory but have exhausted all options and have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Red Lobster Guam permanently."

Red Lobster Guam opened its doors in July 2019, bringing a casual dining experience focused on fresh seafood.

Less than a year into operation, however, COVID-19 halted tourism, which negatively impacted restaurants that have relied upon the visitor industry.

Monte Mesa, general manager for Tumon Sands Plaza, said it's an "unfortunate circumstance caused by the COVID 19 pandemic during the last 16 months."

"At this time we have no tenant prospect but we look forward to the next new opportunity as we navigate our way through this pandemic," Mesa, who is also the general manager of Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, said.

Within minutes of Red Lobster Guam's posting on Facebook announcing its closure and thanking the public for its patronage, residents shared their sentiments.

"Sad. Out of the four restaurants at Sand Plaza, I never expected Red Lobster to go first," one commenter wrote. Another one posted, "Sad to see great places close down."

40-plus staff

Red Lobster had a workforce of more than 40, and Triple J made sure they could transition to jobs not only within the Triple J group of companies but also with industry partners, according to Triple J vice president of marketing and public relations Kristine Lujan.

Jones also said the priority at this time is to ensure the well-being of the employees, whom he described as "the heart of our restaurants and helped us fulfill the ultimate seafood experience with the highest standards of quality and service with a strong sense of community."

"We thank the community for their patronage, and most importantly our team members for their perseverance during this trying time," Jones said.

Outback Steakhouse in Tumon, also owned and operated by Triple J Restaurant Group, will remain open to serve Guam, the company said. The restaurant opened its doors in 1997.

Red Lobster is just one of the many businesses forced to shut down as a result of the pandemic.

They included Travel Pacificana in Hagåtña after 44 years, Chuck E. Cheese's in Tamuning after 10 years, Forever 21 in Tamuning, Tony Roma's at Agana Shopping Center, and Tango Theaters at Agana Shopping Center after about 14 years.

Others have remained temporarily closed while waiting for tourists to arrive in big numbers.

More than 900 tourists from Taiwan have so far arrived to get COVID-19 vaccination while vacationing. Flights from Guam's main tourism market of South Korea, meanwhile, will begin on July 31, followed by others in August.