Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio told a room full of tourism industry members and government officials Tuesday that the "worst is clearly behind us" with regard to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we understand and see the progress of the pandemic and its impact throughout the different states in our country with different policies, ... right now we have the best possible chance and the best mandate to keep going forward," the lieutenant governor said during the Guam Travel and Tourism Association forum at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

Insiders from the tourism and telecom industries, as well as government officials, took the stage at the forum to talk about the challenges, influences, trends and opportunities looking ahead, as tourism on Guam begins to rouse itself from about two years of decline and stagnation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While arrival numbers have largely met or exceeded projections this year, they still pale in comparison to all-time highs seen in the years before COVID-19 brought the world to a halt.

Ricky Hernandez, deputy director of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, said the airport expects 70 flights per week in June from various airlines.

Arrivals 'at a mere 8%'

Jovyna Lujan, chair of GTTA, stated Guam's recovery would be slower compared to its competitors.

"While competing destinations are coming back in 2022 with a vigor, our experts at the (Guam Visitors Bureau) tell us that, of an estimated airline seating capacity of 1.5 million seats in (fiscal 2022), arrivals are only forecast at a mere 8% ... by 2022. In short, and for multiple reasons, the Guam comeback will be slower," Lujan said.

"Some say six, others say 10, some say 12 months from today. It'll be much, much slower. And so today, we call upon the combined genius of those of us in this room working in harmony with our travel partners ... to get Guam going," she added.

Akihiro Tani, general manager of Fish Eye Marine Park, discussed some of the challenges affecting tourism businesses.

Competitors' arrivals

He presented data for Hawaii, Okinawa and Guam, comparing arrivals from January to April in 2019 to the same period in 2022. One issue is the lack of a domestic market.

Hawaii had about 3.3 million visitors from January 2019 to April 2019, largely from the U.S. mainland. Okinawa during the same period had about 3.2 million, largely from other areas in Japan. Guam arrivals for four months in 2019 were about 550,000, mostly from Korea and Japan.

By 2022, arrivals in Hawaii were about 2.8 million, mostly from the continental U.S. Visitors to Okinawa numbered 1.2 million, almost exclusively from Japan. Guam had only about 36,000 visitors in 2022 from January to April.

"Our location doesn't have much domestic travel. Our distance from U.S. mainland is far, so they go to Hawaii. They hardly come to Guam. Okinawa, ... the reason why they have those numbers this year is based on domestic travel, which Guam doesn't have. Which makes our recovery very slow," Tani said.

Shortage of labor

But the most severe obstacle, according to Tani, is a shortage of labor, which he said may need immediate attention.

Using Fish Eye as a sample business, Tani said the company had 115 employees before the pandemic. The company could maintain only 24% of its staff after COVID-19 hit, or 28 employees, with the help of government subsidies.

The rest of the staff were furloughed. As it prepared to open again, Fish Eye attempted to hire more staff, Tani said. The company was able to hire back 23 staff members, leaving 64 vacant positions.

"We are still searching, ... It's very difficult to fill. I don't see any possibility we can fill anytime soon even if we have the financial resource," Tani said, adding that he has heard Hawaii is experiencing the same issue.

Tani also pointed to concerns with inflation and how that impacts spending power from Guam's source markets, as currencies including the yen fall against the dollar.

The Guam Economic Development Authority has been operating grant programs, funded by federal and local dollars, to help local businesses cope with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Military, construction sectors booming

GEDA CEO and Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the agency has seen recovery, but it is bifurcated. While military spending and construction are booming, tourism is slowly recovering, "but recovering nonetheless," Mendiola said.

Guam's unemployment rate usually trails the U.S. by about 2%, according to Mendiola. With U.S. unemployment at about 3.6%, Guam unemployment would typically fall at about 5% or 6%. But the rate is about 8%, which demonstrates a lag in unemployment due to the depression in tourism, Mendiola added.

She noted that out of about 6,000 unemployed workers on Guam, only about 1,000 were assisted by the Local Employers' Assistance Program.

"That means these 938 businesses (under LEAP), at full employment, could call back 3,000 or 4,000. But they weren't. They were calling back a percentage that was sustainable to keep their doors open and to keep their businesses going," Mendiola said.

GEDA will continue to work with and support businesses, she added, stating that the situation requires monitoring as the agency helps the governor make decisions moving forward.

"I don't think that anytime soon, you'll be abandoned by Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero or this administration with regard to support for your businesses. How that support looks, this is where you'll be relying on the creativity and the smarts of agencies like GEDA and the airport and all the agencies, where we do our best to attack it all different levels," Mendiola said.

She highlighted legislation that provides tax incentives for hotel renovation and expansion, as proposed in Bill 231-36.

"There's also been discussion about other types of tax incentives specific to other types of tourism attractions," Mendiola said.

And echoing Tani's comments, Mendiola said labor competition will be a major issue.

"The tourism industry has lost a number of employees to other industries, including construction. ... How do we bring them back and how do we bring them back competitively?" Mendiola said. "There is a great program that we continue to expand called the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program. I know the (Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association) was big in expanding that to the hotels. We'd love to see that happen."