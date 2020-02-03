Tourism workers share concerns over virus

As the cases of novel coronavirus infections increase by the day around the globe, tourism workers expressed their concerns as they interact with visitors from countries that have confirmed cases of infection.

"It's a scary time, both for the well-being of the public and also for the tourism industry," said ABC Store manager Larron Gandaoli in Tamuning.

Gandaoli said he is concerned not only for his colleagues and his family, but also for the tourists who come to the island to enjoy their vacation.

He hopes the virus doesn’t escalate to the level of SARS in the early 2000s or the bird flu epidemic, which hurt Guam's economy.

The store had been trying to get face masks to sell to customers, he said.

He said tourists are buying hand sanitizers and asking for face masks.

"Unfortunately, a lot of the supplies on island are sold out," Gandaoli said.

Don’t suspend flights from Japan and Korea

Although Guam has no cases of the coronavirus, Lisa Fu, Owner of Cafe Gudcha in Tumon, said she's considering the use of face masks, as she has seen other companies requiring their employees to use them.

Fu said she supports the idea of suspending flights, but only if they are being flown directly from where the virus originated. Suspending flights from Japan and Korea could be a bit much, she said, as those countries provide most of Guam’s tourists.

Mary Layan, ticket agent for Lam Lam Tours & Transportation, said she’s very concerned, considering that people with the virus, and who are contagious, don’t necessarily show any symptoms.

"It's dangerous, and we don't really know how to protect ourselves because the virus is new," she said.

Except for face mask, it’s business as usual

Will Palomo, owner of Jaiho Taxi and Tour Services, said it was business as usual.

Palomo wore a face mask at the airport Friday and said that his customers felt at ease with him wearing it, and it was reassuring for his own safety and his passengers.

Palomo said he doesn't support suspending flights because it would not only harm Guam's economy, but also leave tourists stranded here.