Tourist cancellations top 2,200

More than 2,200 tourists worried about the novel coronavirus have canceled their Guam travel plans, Guam Visitors Bureau numbers as of Monday show. Last week, the cancellations were at 1,600.

There were no cancellations Tuesday, GVB stated.

Most of the cancellations came from the two main sources of tourists for Guam.

There were more than 1,700 cancellations from South Korean travelers and close to 500 from Japan, the GVB records show.

The cancellations followed the rapid rise in novel coronavirus cases in just weeks. In China, the country's National Health Commission reported 20,438 confirmed cases, including 15 in Hong Kong and eight in Macao through the end of Monday, The Washington Post reported. Weeks ago, the number was 41, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.

Outside of China, the World Health Organization reported 153 confirmed cases in 23 countries, including one death in the Philippines and another death in Hong Kong. Dozens of suspected cases in the Philippines await test results.

There are now 11 cases in the United States, according to the CDC.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the coronavirus, local officials have said but added it may just be a matter of time.

Pilar Laguaña, GVB president, said she's confident current protocols will help to safeguard the territory, in spite of concerns associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The protocols in place — dictated by U.S. standards and the CDC — will also help to draw focus on factual and official information rather than information spread through unverified social media sources, she said.

The United States on Monday implemented a ban on the entry of foreigners who traveled from China. Immediate family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents and flight crew members are exempted from the ban.

Guam doesn't have direct flights from China.

U.S. airlines face stiff federal fines if they transport passengers from China into the United States now that the ban is in place, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, marketing administrator for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority. Measures are also in place at the point of departure to ensure no passengers from mainland China get on board a plane bound for the United States, she said.

Mary Rhodes, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association president, said GovGuam and GHRA have taken the initiative to ensure the safety of not just the hospitality industry workers and guests but also the people of Guam and its tourism-driven economy. The protocol includes hotels alerting health officials in the event someone shows symptoms and posting of notices at hotel front desks on the preventive measures similar to the regular flu, Rhodes said.

On Tuesday morning, the GHRA and GVB held a safety briefing with representatives from Guam government agencies.

Rhodes said GHRA members will continue to conduct briefings with employees especially in the service industry "so that they know how to: one, stay vigilant and look for signs for anything they need to report to the authorities ...; and two, communicate and protect employees while they're on the job."