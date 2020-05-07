Tourist mother, newborn stuck on Guam

Snow Yeung has been caring for her newborn infant without any help from her husband and other family members for weeks now.

Yeung came to Guam as a tourist when she gave birth at Guam Memorial Hospital in mid-April after having been self-quarantined at the Fiesta Resort for 14 days.

Now, nearly three weeks later, she is unable to take her baby home, in Hong Kong, without a passport.

The U.S. Passport Office at the Department of Revenue and Taxation is closed along with other “nonessential” government offices under a mandate by the government that went into effect on March 20.

“I want to go back to HK. But no passport for baby. I can’t return,” she told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

The 38-year old teacher admits she came to Guam so her baby would be born in the United States, and gain U.S. citizenship at birth – a controversial practice known as “birth tourism.” She said she wanted to give her baby a better life but is now at a loss on how she will return home.

“I’m in a desperate situation,” she messaged The Guam Daily Post.

She is staying at an Airbnb on Guam but said she is expected to return to work in Hong Kong in July.

And while Yeung feels very alone, she knows she's likely not the only one in such a situation.

“I’m sure not only ... me in Guam waiting," she said, for the Passport Office to reopen.

There have been many foreigners who have come to Guam for their baby to be born here, said Yeung via WhatsApp.

She said she knows of other mothers who are here from China, Taiwan and Thailand.

Yeung said she's been trying to get answers on whether there's another way, perhaps by mail, to apply for a passport for her baby while the Passport Office is closed.

“I don’t even know who should I contact,” Yeung wrote. She said she tried calling various government offices.

She's had no luck so far.

“How can I wait without any solid information?” she asked.

But Yeung will have to wait, along with possibly other mothers of newborns, for now.

While some public offices will reopen on May 11, the governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said there will be "more guidance later this week" on whether the Passport Office will be among them. The Department of Revenue and Taxation does plan to reopen vehicle registration and tax filing counters ahead of the other functions of the department.

“I really miss my home and my husband. I really need to bring my baby back home as soon as possible,” she said.