Fish Eye Marine Park's underwater observatory is temporarily closed once again, while other tourist attractions such as Talofofo Falls Park have limited their operations as the omicron surge exacerbates the impact of a still-slow visitor return.

There's recent optimism for the travel industry, including a forecast of about 1 million airline seats for fiscal year 2022, but some tourist spots are still not seeing a healthy arrivals volume to fully reopen.

Hamamoto Tropical Fruit World in Yona – another tourist spot famous for its open carriage tour of a fruit farm and a serving of tropical fruits – has not reopened since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Makoto Kura, reservation manager at Fish Eye Marine Park, on Monday said the underwater observatory plans to reopen when the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 drops considerably.

It was only on Nov. 20 last year that Fish Eye reopened, some 20 months after closing in March 2020. Fish Eye's underwater observatory, accessed by crossing a long bridge, is the only one of its kind in Micronesia.

The current omicron-driven surge, which has resulted in up to 850 new COVID-19 cases a day, worsens the situation for restaurants that are already short-staffed and facing a shortage of supplies.

Talofofo Falls Resort Park in Inalåhan has also limited its operations because of fewer visitors and the COVID-19 surge, the park said Monday.

Instead of seven days a week, it's currently only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Talofofo Falls Resort Park features waterfalls, a cable car, a museum, an observation tower, a ghost house, a firing range, kids' ride, a love garden and a recreation of a Japanese soldier's post-World War II hideout.

There are some cultural attractions, however, that remain open - such as the Valley of the Latte Guam in Talo'fo'fo', which is famous for its jungle river cruise.

The Guam Visitors Bureau said the omicron surge dampened the recovery of the tourism industry because of flight and travel cancellations at a time when Guam's hotels, restaurants and other attractions were already anticipating the return of visitors, mostly from Korea and Japan.

Besides cultural attractions, restaurants have also been hardest hit by the surge, announcing temporary closures and limits to operations.

Staff shortage

Government of Guam agencies have also been hit by staff shortage and modified operations as the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant hits more employees and their families.

On Monday, the Guam Solid Waste Authority announced about 60% of its administrative staff were "out due to COVID-19-related reasons."

"It is unfortunate that the pandemic has continued to affect GSWA operations, however, we intend to keep the Customer Service center open during regular business hours," General Manager Irvin Slike said in a statement. "We kindly ask for our customers' patience and understanding as we continue to make improvements and adjustments along the way."