Guam's beaches, cultural attractions and shopping malls have gotten a bit busier with the recent return of mostly Korean travelers, albeit in far fewer numbers than what the tourism industry was accustomed to prior to the pandemic.

But while some businesses are now seeing an uptick, others remain on a wait-and-see footing.

"It's been a slow growth" in retail but Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning and Tumon Sands Plaza have seen an "uptick" as Korean travelers started arriving in the past two weeks, GPO and Tumon Sands Plaza General Manager Monte Mesa said during Tuesday's launch of the new Guam Travel and Tourism Association.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mesa said if tourists don't come back in higher numbers this year, then more retailers may not be able to survive.

Even major names such as Red Lobster had to shut down because the volume was "just not there," he said. Red Lobster Guam closed permanently in July 2021, two years after opening its doors, as the pandemic tightened its grip on the tourism industry.

Bradley Kloppenburg of Turtle Tours and Kloppenburg Enterprises said the transportation business "has not really seen any uptick" in business from the recent arrivals from Korea but is hoping the level could change soon.

"We're not fully staffed to where we were prior to the pandemic," he said, adding that staffing remains about three-quarters of pre-pandemic numbers.

Turtle Tours has been getting its business mostly from the military over the past two years, Kloppenburg said.

"Things would have been a lot worse had they not been here," he added.

Ann Marie Muna, president and general manager of AM Insurance, said the insurance industry has been negatively impacted as mostly tourism-related businesses reduced their insurance coverage.

"For example, the workers' compensation," she said. "They don't have as many workers. So the payroll is going down, which directly affected the insurance premiums. They also had less sales so, (on the) liability side, the premiums have gone down, because they don't need as much cover."

Muna, who's also part-owner of a restaurant, said federal funds have helped the restaurant business stay open, but the volume of patrons is not back to pre-pandemic levels.

Military exercises, she said, "have kept us going" but there's a long way to go.

Fish Eye Marine Park reopened its underwater observatory, the only one of its kind in Micronesia, and other tourist activities, but it has yet to see more visitors.

Prior to the pandemic, Fish Eye used to welcome 500 visitors a day, on average. Now it's averaging 70, according to General Manager Akihiro Tani. He's hopeful that things will get much better soon, however, with more airlines resuming flights.

Tani, at the news briefing for the launch of the Guam Travel & Tourism Association, said the island remains a "paradise" because of its beaches, attractions and hospitality.

Tourism officials said Guam's close proximity to Japan and South Korea is among its main advantages over other destinations, such as Hawaii.

"Three-and-a-half hours from Japan, this is our great strength," said Nautech Guam Corp. President William Nault. "No matter what Hawaii does, they cannot beat that. Four hours from Korea, no matter what Hawaii does, they cannot beat that."

Guam also is the closest U.S. destination, he said, and travelers feel it is "one of the safest destinations in the Pacific."

Guam's price point

Steven Kasperbauer, president of Alupang Beach Club, which operates parasailing, personal watercraft and other tourist activities, said Guam's pricing is going to be much higher than what tourists have seen before.

If it gets to a point where it's close to Hawaii's prices, he said, then Guam may have to evaluate its recovery plans.

"We do not know what the price has to be, to make even a break-even now," he said.

That's because in the two years since the pandemic hit, the federal minimum wage on base has gone up to $15 an hour, Kasperbauer said.

So even those who used to earn $10 to $13 an hour working in tourism, which is above the $9.25 an hour minimum wage, could find or have found higher-paying jobs on base.

GPO's Mesa, meanwhile, said Guam absolutely can recover from the pandemic, but it will take awhile.

"We believe that we will be recovering," he said. "I hope sooner than later."