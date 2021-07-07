Tourists are back, tour bus driver thrilled

Steve Eligio, 55, is looking forward to driving tourists to their hotels and other local destinations after more than a year of waiting.

"I'm very happy that we have tourists coming in. It's like we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel already," Eligio said. He's a bus driver with Lam Lam Tours & Transportation and was at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport on Tuesday where he spoke to The Guam Daily Post just before tourists from Taiwan started lining up to get on his 56-seater bus.

He's been a bus driver with the company for 32 years, he said, and the COVID-19 pandemic's grip on the tourism industry was tough on workers like him.

Many bus and taxi drivers temporarily or permanently lost their jobs when the pandemic halted tourist travel.

Their main customers are tourists. Many of these drivers relied on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other relief to get by while waiting for tourism to reopen.

On Tuesday afternoon, the first tourist charter flight since the pandemic hit, arrived on Guam. It's an Eva Air charter flight from Taiwan, carrying 153 tourists.

Bus drivers were at the airport early, to fetch the passengers.

Eligio, who's driving the largest type of bus in the fleet, said he would be ferrying passengers from the airport to the Pacific Islands Club, one of the five hotels where the passengers have been billeted.

Prior to the arrival of the Eva Air charter flight on Tuesday afternoon, Eligio said he and other bus drivers were only transporting, every now and then, military personnel.

"This is our first time to do tourists for a year and a half," he told The Guam Daily Post as he prepped his bus for the first batch of tourists in a long time.

Eligio said the relief that he's feeling now, seeing tourists coming back, is shared by his fellow tour bus drivers.

While he said he doesn't know much about the tourists from Taiwan, he said there are COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place on and off the bus. Most of the tourists from Taiwan were on Guam to vacation and to get COVID-19 vaccination.

"I also made sure I got fully vaccinated," the bus driver said. "We have protective gear, too."