Guam hotels, already reeling from a slump in visitor arrivals over COVID-19 fears and a new minimum wage increase, are now activating their industrywide pandemic plan which includes adhering to the local government's recommendation that tourists stay in their hotel or other accommodations for 14 days.

Tourists from Japan and South Korea, Guam's two largest markets, generally stay for three to five days.

Guam hoteliers met at the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense on Friday afternoon to discuss self-quarantine procedures in light of the first three positive COVID-19 patients on the island.

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes said all hotels have had a pandemic plan in place for some time. This plan was also activated during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Self-quarantine is now mandated for certain travelers coming into Guam, but Rhodes said the procedure isn't new.

"With regard to any incoming traveler that has to be self-quarantined, it is the same procedure as what's in their pandemic plan. So nothing that we've announced today is actually new. It's just time to activate that plan based on the governor's executive order," Rhodes said.

The governor issued an executive order Friday morning that, among other things, restricts visitors' movement on Guam by mandating quarantine for nonresident travelers who have spent a week or more in jurisdictions affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The quarantine will apply unless the traveler is in possession of a Department of Public Health and Social Services-recognized and certified document stating they do not have the virus. Returning residents are subject to home quarantine if they do not have the certification.

A voluntary self-quarantine letter from Public Health requests arriving passengers to stay at their home, hotel or any place they will be staying for the next 14 days.

Public Health's self-quarantine letter was distributed among GHRA members and serves as the guideline for self-quarantine.

Rhodes said GHRA is working to notify key tourist markets about Guam's travel mandates.

Officials from the Guam Visitors Bureau also attended the GHRA meeting. Rhodes said the two entities have a coronavirus task force specifically overseeing policies for the tourism industry, to ensure GVB is communicating with all stakeholders and that the pandemic plan is being implemented.

"This is a fluid process and it's very important that we continue to work together to ensure that we're properly communicating and updating our plan to include any decisions that affect not just the operations of the business, but any of our employees and residents, and of course our tourists," Rhodes said.

Guam airport sees no new cancellations

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority stated there have been no flight cancellations since the governor signed an executive order imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all nonresident travelers. Airlines have previously reduced their flights to and from Guam over COVID-19 fears.

Tourism arrivals have seen double-digit declines over the past month.

GIAA Marketing Administrator Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie said the airport had not advised airlines of the mandatory quarantine for nonresident travelers.