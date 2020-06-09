Tourists likely to stay home during Guam's reopening date

While the government of Guam has set July 1 as the reopening date for tourists from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, they're likely expected to still avoid flying.
That's because these main sources of tourists for the Guam market have a 14-day quarantine in place for their residents who are returning from international travel, their governments have confirmed through their ministries of health and foreign affairs.
Taiwan's Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung also told Taiwan News on May 30 Taiwanese tourists who travel to Guam will still be required to be quarantined upon return for 14 days.
Online flight booking sites, such as Expedia.com, reflect the lack of direct flights to Guam from these three markets in July. There are a few flights out of Taiwan and South Korea for Guam but these require transiting through Japan, and the quotes for airfare Monday ranged between upward of $800 to more than $2,400 roundtrip, nearly double to quadruple the fair in pre-COVID travel days.
The A.B. Won Pat International Airport is on a wait-and-see mode if the major airlines from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will resume direct service to Guam in July, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the airport's marketing administrator. Budget airline Jeju Air did indicate it has tentatively scheduled to resume service in July, Faasuamalie said.
GVB Chairman of the Board Sonny Ada said the reopening date for Guam's tourism was not based on Japan’s, Korea’s or Taiwan’s lifting of their quarantine requirements.
What the July 1 date does is it gets the tourism accommodations and businesses into preparing to welcome tourists when they do arrive, he said.
"Obviously, there won’t be travel from those countries until such is lifted. However, it was very important to set a date so the businesses can respond and prepare so that when Japan and Korea lift their quarantine requirements, Guam is ready to serve," Ada said. "There are many, many moving parts that need to come together. Airlines and routing; travel agent pricing and sales information; hotels and staffing; restaurants and retailers procuring supplies; etc. And all this takes time."
The government of Guam will require all travelers arriving from COVID-19 "hot spots" – residents and nonresidents alike – to quarantine at a government facility for 14 days. As the Philippines is one of those hot spots, this means residents coming from the country will not be able to quarantine at home, as earlier indicated by the governor.
However, the government is hoping to eventually offer voluntary testing to these travelers, for asymptomatic individuals, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's physicians advisory group.
The approach for this initiative hasn't been determined and the Department of Public Health and Social Services would ultimately be leading the effort, but if results look promising "and it looks like maybe this is something (where) we could really look at the option of testing out of quarantine, that may be something we will consider as well," Cabrera said. "For example, that's what the CNMI is doing right now."
Catching 95% of individuals who may be positive requires testing up to the ninth day, he added. Guam may be testing on a variety of days.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 65 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday. There were no new positives, and Guam's number of total COVID-19 cases since testing started in mid-March remains at 179, according to the Joint Information Center. There have been five deaths, 163 released from isolation. There are 11 active cases, the release states.