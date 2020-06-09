Tourists likely to stay home during Guam's reopening date

While the government of Guam has set July 1 as the reopening date for tourists from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, they're likely expected to still avoid flying.

That's because these main sources of tourists for the Guam market have a 14-day quarantine in place for their residents who are returning from international travel, their governments have confirmed through their ministries of health and foreign affairs.

Taiwan's Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung also told Taiwan News on May 30 Taiwanese tourists who travel to Guam will still be required to be quarantined upon return for 14 days.

Online flight booking sites, such as Expedia.com, reflect the lack of direct flights to Guam from these three markets in July. There are a few flights out of Taiwan and South Korea for Guam but these require transiting through Japan, and the quotes for airfare Monday ranged between upward of $800 to more than $2,400 roundtrip, nearly double to quadruple the fair in pre-COVID travel days.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport is on a wait-and-see mode if the major airlines from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will resume direct service to Guam in July, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the airport's marketing administrator. Budget airline Jeju Air did indicate it has tentatively scheduled to resume service in July, Faasuamalie said.

GVB Chairman of the Board Sonny Ada said the reopening date for Guam's tourism was not based on Japan’s, Korea’s or Taiwan’s lifting of their quarantine requirements.

What the July 1 date does is it gets the tourism accommodations and businesses into preparing to welcome tourists when they do arrive, he said.

"Obviously, there won’t be travel from those countries until such is lifted. However, it was very important to set a date so the businesses can respond and prepare so that when Japan and Korea lift their quarantine requirements, Guam is ready to serve," Ada said. "There are many, many moving parts that need to come together. Airlines and routing; travel agent pricing and sales information; hotels and staffing; restaurants and retailers procuring supplies; etc. And all this takes time."

"It’s better that Guam is ahead of the game than trying to catch up," Ada said, "Competition for the Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese travelers is going to be fierce."

Philippine arrivals