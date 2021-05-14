Tourists sue hotel in 2019 near-drowning

A Korean couple and their son filed a civil complaint against a local hotel seeking more than $3 million in damages, alleging negligence in a near-drowning that occurred when they were guests at the hotel in May 2019.

Seo Jin Park, Seong Je Park and Kyoung Jin Han sued Tanota Development LLC, Dusit Thani Guam Resort and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance.

According to the complaint, on May 24, 2019, the family was swimming in the hotel pool. Seong Je Park was waiting for his son, who was 5 years old at the time, at the bottom of the slide to catch him in the pool. When the boy never came down, they went to look for him and found him the adult pool unconscious, injured and nearly drowned, the complaint states.

The couple allege the hotel was negligent and failed to maintain the premises in a safe manner and failed to warn them against foreseeable harm. They have asked the court for a jury trial and respective losses and damages in excess of $1 million per plaintiff per injury.