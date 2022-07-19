A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Agana Shopping Center last August is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Thomas Eugene Toves, 23, had pleaded insanity to charges of theft as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state that the results of a forensic evaluation showed the Toves is competent to be proceeded against and to be sentenced.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena released the findings in his decision and order that was filed on July 11.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Robbery

According to court documents, the Toves asked an employee at the store to see a gold chain and pendant worth $10,000 in August 2021. He allegedly grabbed the jewelry and fled the shopping center.

It wasn’t until months later in April of this year that Toves walked into the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division office in Tiyan and allegedly admitted that he robbed the jewelry store.

He allegedly told officers that the jewelry was lost.