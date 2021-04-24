Jayson Moses, 29, has been charged with family violence after evading police twice.

In addition to family violence, the complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam charges Moses with eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

The allegations stem from several incidents that occurred over one week as Moses eluded authorities but returned to cause more harm to the victim, court documents state.

The victim asked the defendant why he abuses her and the defendant stated "because he can," the prosecution stated in court documents. The defendant told the victim if he ever got arrested, he would return and abuse her more, according to court documents.

On April 18, police arrived at a house in Barrigada where a witness said Moses beat the victim three times in the stomach and face.

A witness tried to help the victim by pulling Moses away but needed to call the police for help.

Moses was at the home when police arrived, but he fled into the jungle, according to the complaint.

While one officer gave chase, another officer continued to speak with the victim, who alleged that Moses came home drunk demanding food around 3 a.m.

"A short while later, while in the kitchen, the defendant hit her on the forehead, and she felt the back of her head hit the wall. The defendant then picked up a cup from the table and swung it towards the victim, but she blocked it with her hand and received a small laceration. The victim ran towards the kids' room with the defendant chasing her in and hitting her near the left eye," the complaint stated.

Moses then retrieved a speargun and carried the weapon as he walked back and forth.

The victim also called police April 19, when Moses returned, but police never came to talk with her that day, according to court documents.

The victim called the police again on April 22. The victim told police that she was following Moses, who was driving a silver Nissan Sentra. Police observed the vehicle parked at a gas station, but the complaint stated Moses fled when officers attempted to pull him over.

A high-speed chase ensued on Route 15. Police said Moses was weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, nearly colliding with another vehicle.

"Officers attempted to follow at a high rate of speed but lost the vehicle," according to the complaint.

The vehicle was later located unattended on a property on Carnation Road in Mangilao, and the owner of the property had the vehicle towed.

Police didn't track down Moses until a towing company called, telling them that a man was attempting to retrieve the vehicle. Officers located Moses in the area.

In the complaint, police said Moses told them, "I don't want to run away no more," and "she is lying, that is not the story."