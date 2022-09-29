Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is set to begin the 13th Toys for Tots campaign on Guam and the eighth in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

In the previous year the drive was organized, Guam allocated 6,239 toys, going to children in need and spreading a message of happiness and hope during the holiday season.

Last year, the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 8.8 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide with 22.4 million toys distributed. At the conclusion of the campaign, a total of 9,241 toys were distributed throughout the islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, a press release stated.

“The generosity and holiday spirit of our local community is what makes our local Toys for Tots campaign successful, and it would not have been possible without the continued support from everyone,” said Col. Christopher Bopp, commanding officer of Camp Blaz. “I would like to personally thank and recognize all of our donors and partners for their generosity and look forward to seeing the impact, we can make in this upcoming season.”

Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, expressed her gratitude to the community and Camp Blaz for the continued contribution to the children of Guam.

The Toys for Tots High School Challenge has been reintroduced into the community to encourage students to consider engaging in donations of gifts for young children. Winning schools with the most donations will have a chance to win cash prizes.

Learn more For a complete list of locations and important dates, visit the Guam Chamber of Commerce website at guamchamber.com.gu, the MCB Camp Blaz Facebook page @mcbcampblaz, or the Instagram page @mcbcampblaz. For a list of locations on Saipan, call the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at 670-234-7150. Families in need who would like to request toys may call either the Salvation Army at 671-477-9872 or Catholic Social Services at 671-635-1442. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

With increased participation from individuals and businesses who serve as collection points, the numbers are higher than before, according to the press release sent Tuesday.

“It's amazing to be able to look back and to see how much the Toys for Tots program has grown and the impact we are able to make in the community,” said Maj. Diann Rosenfeld, the Toys for Tots lead coordinator for Guam and the CNMI.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 75-year history. Since 1947, over 289 million children have been assisted and 627 million toys distributed.

Marines from MCB Camp Blaz will deliver toy collection boxes during the first week of October to participating organizations and businesses.

To participate and donate to Toys for Tots, bring a newly purchased, unwrapped toy to one of the many businesses or organizations that have volunteered to be drop-off locations.

The toy collection will conclude on Dec. 10.