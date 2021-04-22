Track and field season expected to start this afternoon. But with restrictions, will it be stopped in its tracks?

Editor's note: This article has been updated to show that JFK is not scheduled to compete in today's meet, but Academy of Our Lady of Guam is. The number of expected participants has been changed from 115 to 108.

It has been more than 13 months since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, which locked down the island and canceled sports.

Days before the 2020 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association was to launch fourth-quarter sports, including track and field, the season was scrubbed.

Today, at 4:30 p.m., at John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Ramsey’s Field, the 2021 track and field season is set to begin. But if it does, will the league be in violation of Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo No. 2021-13, limiting the number of participants to 50 and no more than 50 spectators?

The meet, expected to draw teams from George Washington High School, Father Duenas Memorial School, Guam Adventist Academy, Simon Sanchez High School and Academy of Our Lady of Guam, is expected to attract up to 108 athletes, coaches, affiliates, stakeholders and spectators.

Al Garrido, GDOE ISA acting sports coordinator, who resigned from the position and whose last day on the job is April 25, interpreted DPHSS Guidance Memo No. 2021-13 to allow for more than 50 athletes.

He believes the plan to delineate each school as separate groups in the track and field area will not run counter to the rules.

But the Department of Public Health and Social Services cautions that’s not going to work.

In a WhatsApp message to The Guam Daily Post Thursday morning, sharing GDOE ISA’s strategy for the event, Garrido wrote:

• All teams will be separated around the track and will have designated bleachers and following protocols including putting masks on when not participating.

• Athletes will only be together for events.

• Athletes will only leave their team area when called or to warm up.

• Each race and/or field event will NOT have more than 50 participants at any time.

• Athletes will report to the event to compete, then report back to their bleacher.

• All coaches and non-participants will have masks on.

• No more than 50 spectators will be allowed - so each team will be allowed 10 spectators maximum.

• There will be a constant announcement to remind people of protocols and to stay in their respective areas.

• Officials and coaches are all trained to help navigate guidelines.

Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera, in a WhatsApp message to The Post, wrote that Garrido’s interpretation of the guidance memo is inaccurate and in violation.

“He is interpreting it incorrectly,” she said. “It's 50 participants total per event if outdoors, and 50 spectators."

Carrera told the Post that if the event goes ahead as planned, “that could result in one violation.”