Editor's Note: This is the first in a two-part series featuring some of the top female athletes who will be competing at the ISA Track and Field All-Island event Monday at John F. Kennedy High School. The second part – Okkodo, Guam Adventist Academy, Simon Sanchez and Tiyan High – will run in Monday's edition of The Guam Daily Post as a preview to the big event, which crowns the individual and team champions.

This is it. Only the best survived.

Months of work will culminate for the dozens of track athletes who qualified for the winner-take-all event. The Interscholastic Sports Association Track and Field All-Island Meet is slated to start 4 p.m. Monday.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Tumon’s John F. Kennedy High School, the season-ending event crowns individual and team champions. For months, athletes have been training and grinding, hoping for a shot at the top 12. Only those who qualified after five regular-season events get the opportunity to compete at the coveted event.

This is the only sport that celebrates all types of athletes, making for a pure showcase for island track fans. There are sprints, relays, hurdles, jumps, endurance runs and fielding events. All are on full display throughout the night.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the top female athlete at each school competing at the all-island event. It was a tough call as several schools fielded strong options for the podium in various events. To keep it fair, all athletes were given the same questions and the options to choose which questions they want to answer.

• Question 1: What is your favorite event and why?

• Question 2: What do you enjoy about track and field, especially since there’s a misconception that track is just about running?

• Question 3: How do you prep for your events?

• Question 4: What’s your target for yourself leading up to all-island?

• Question 5: Got any superstitions or rituals you do prior to or after an event?

• Question 6: What does it take to be the best in your sport?

• Question 7: Any last comments you want to make?

Check them out this Monday at JFK as they vie for a shot at a medal in their respective events. The first event (3000-meter run and the triple jump) starts at 4:15 p.m. Individual medalists will be crowned throughout the night. The team title will be awarded after all events are completed.

Taylor-Ann Santos, 10, Academy of Our Lady of Guam

Events: Long Jump, 200m, 100m, & 4x100 relay

• Q4: Leading up to all-island my plan is to just continue to train hard and focus on the things that I can improve on from the previous meets. My goal for all-island is to PR and hopefully place in each of the events. There are many talented athletes that are competing so as long as I give my best, I can consider All-Island a success!

Melodyann Rosario, 10, George Washington

Events: Shot Put, Discus & Javelin

• Q1: Shot Put is my favorite event because it challenges me the most, and I like a good challenge.

• Q2: I enjoy being a member of my team, and proving that if you put in the work, dedication, and time then anyone can do it.

• Q3: To prep for my events I get in the same mood as my hair. If my hair looks good then I feel good.

• Q4: My target leading up to all-island is to set new Personal Record

• Q5: A ritual I have before an event is I tell myself affirmations like, I am physically and mentally strong.

• Q6: Constant learning and being open to new things.

Kailee Guerrero, 11, Guam High

Events: 100, 200, 4x100, Long jump

• Q1: The 100m because it's such a short distance so it's a neck-and-neck battle from start to finish.

• Q2: Personally, I love the fact that track is a team sport that also highlights individual performance so when one person succeeds, the whole team cheers them on and builds off of it. I also strive towards the feeling of success after a great race that makes me feel like all my hard work has paid off.

• Q3: I wake up in the morning and eat a good breakfast and make sure I eat well and stay hydrated for the rest of the day. I also make sure that throughout the day I am focused and my mind is not set on failure or fear.

• Q4: At all-island I would like to win gold in all four of my events.

• Q5: Positive self talk leads to a positive mindset going into the race so I always tell myself that I am prepared for this and I have worked hard for the results I want.

• Q6: To be the best it takes a lot of determination and discipline. You have to be able to get up on the days you don't feel like it and push yourself when no one else is around.

• Q7: I just wanna say thank you to Coach Taitano for being there for us in every way he can and that we're going all out on this last one for you.

Maria Calvo, 11, John F. Kennedy

Events: 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump

• Q1: I enjoy long jump and high jump the most. Coming from gymnastics, jumping came natural to me and I’ve always enjoyed the feeling of flying.

• Q2: Most people think track and field is just about running, but really, the sport is for everyone. No matter your talents or interests, there is an event for you. It also brings people together since track and field is a team sport as well as an individual one. I enjoy watching the different events as well as doing them with so many people that enjoy it like I do.

• Q3: To prepare for my events, I visualize myself doing the skill and create a plan so that I can attack it confidently.

• Q4: I hope that I can show off all of my hard work and leave the competition with no regrets.

• Q5: I usually do a bunch of random stretching to convince myself that it helps me in competition which helps calm my nerves

• Q6: I’ve seen people start this sport from the bottom, but with dedication, discipline, and desire, they rose above their competition and I think that that’s what it takes.