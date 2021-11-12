A mandatory and critical piece of Guam's approved, but stalled, cannabis industry is now in place.

The governor's office announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Health and Social Services has executed a contract with Metrc. The company was described as "an experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States," in a press release.

"We're excited to rise to the challenge of this unique regulatory opportunity," stated Metrc CEO Jeff Wells. "Metrc is thrilled to partner with (DPHSS) as Guam builds its medical marijuana market. We look forward to working with both regulators and licensed business owners to implement the island's first regulatory track-and-trace program. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market."

Local law requires that before any medicinal or adult-use cannabis sales occur, DPHSS stand up a comprehensive tracking system. The statute for medical patients requires the system provide for the online tracking of licenses granted to farms, manufacturers, dispensaries and patients. Adult-use businesses, which are subject to additional local laws, are not able to begin purchasing or selling cannabis without a "seed to sale" tracking system implemented.

"Metrc's system combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest and processing, to testing, transport and sale. Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in various areas of the United States, including Alaska, California and Washington, D.C.," the release stated.

According to the governor's office, the new contractor serves more than 250,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators and law enforcement officials.

A requested copy of the executed contract, which would detail the cost and scope of the agreement not provided in Adelup's release, was not available as of press time.

"Over the last decade, we have seen substantial evidence that cannabis has medicinal benefits. With the final review by our Cannabis Control Board on the rules and regulations for the industry, we can more efficiently control recreational use and ensure safe and regulated products," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "The cannabis industry will benefit our community by funding expanded public services in health and public safety, and providing alternative treatment and rehabilitation for people who need it."