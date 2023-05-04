Trades academy students receive their level completion certificates

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio and Bill Beery, chairman of the GCA Trades Academy's Board of Trustees, presented level completion certificates to 22 students of the GCA Trades Academy on Wednesday at the GCA Trades Academy in Tiyan.

The students completed levels in core curriculum, safety, heavy equipment, electrical, project management and construction craft labor.

The GCA Trades Academy is accepting applications for its summer school program, which starts May 30. All public and private high school students are encouraged to enroll. Summer school includes basic, entry-level core and construction craft laborer classes. The last day to register is May 23, according to a press release from the academy.

To meet the high demand for crane operators, the rigger and crane certification starts June 5. Students will be prepared for practical and written examinations with hands-on and classroom learning to become certified crane operators, the release stated.

To register for summer school and crane certification, call 671-647-4842/3 or email liza@gcatradesacademy.org.

The GCA Trades Academy was founded in September 2006 to provide a nationally recognized industry skills training center, support U.S. Department of Labor-recognized apprenticeship training programs and support the skilled labor needs of construction contractors and related industries doing business on Guam. It has trained 5,000 students. Instructors are local construction professionals trained to teach the National Center for Construction Education and Research certification program.

The GCA Trades Academy offers a wide variety of training programs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, construction craft laborer, safety, project management, welding and heavy equipment operation. It strives to improve skills and empower the region’s workforce, according to the release.