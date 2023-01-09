Motorists using Marine Corps Drive on their daily commutes will have to contend with crews working on traffic lights and their supporting wires in Hagåtña this week.

The necessary replacement project, which is scheduled to be active between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., is a part of an effort to transport parts of a new power plant from Piti to Dededo, using the island's main highway.

A dozen huge generation units intended for the upcoming Ukudu power plant are currently sitting at the Port Authority of Guam awaiting transport. The generators have been at the Port for about two months now, according to Port General Manager Rory Respicio.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Doosan Ukudu Power LLC is in charge of transporting components for the power plant, an undertaking that is expected to take several months to complete.

The company announced the arrival of heavy haul components and the coinciding transport project in early December 2022. The company created a website to inform the public about the project, www.poweronthemove.org.

The transport will involve self-propelled modular trailers, some of which had been stored at the port, and is anticipated to be completed by May.

Motorists have no doubt seen the initial preparatory work occurring along Marine Corps Drive.

Work began with tree trimming and median removals, which have now been completed, according to Doosan spokesperson Tyler Matanane.

"The median work completed is what has been prioritized for parts that are here. The remaining prep work on Marine Corps Drive are traffic signal span wire replacements taking place currently. This will happen at several intersections along the Route 1 for the next two weeks. Once this task has been completed, the first transport will be scheduled, at which time the public will be informed through our different communication channels," Matanane said Tuesday, when the first of the traffic signal span wire replacements was scheduled to take place.

The replacements are being performed by Polyphase Systems Inc., a general electrical contractor, and will occur on poles along the 12-mile path of the transport project.