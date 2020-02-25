Traffic jam pauses Hagåtña road project

Residents should anticipate more road work on the Route 1/Route 8 intersection in Hagåtña in the coming weeks.

The traffic flow to accommodate the repaving of sections of Marine Corps Drive leading to the intersection is being tweaked to hopefully reduce the traffic congestion that led to major delays for many drivers this past weekend. In the meantime, the Department of Public Works is temporarily suspending the project.

Over the weekend, some drivers had to wait nearly an hour in southbound traffic between the Alupang Beach Towers in Tamuning and the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 in Hagåtña - a transit that normally takes between five and 10 minutes.

DPW Deputy Director Jesse Garcia said they're meeting with the contractor, Hawaiian Rock Products, to reevaluate their traffic control plan.

He said DPW had anticipated the flow of traffic to run similarly to the way traffic operated during repairs being made last year at the tri-intersection of Routes 8, 10 and 16 in Barrigada.

That project was done over 14 weekends, Garcia said.

“There wasn’t any issues then but, I guess it didn’t happen the same way, so that’s why we suspended the project (in Hagåtña),” he said, adding that the agency is "trying to put out the best quality road.”

The initial plan was for the DPW contractor to install traffic sensor loops along the intersection of Routes 1 and 8 in Hagåtña beginning this past weekend and through the end of this week. Then, intermittent lane closures and lane shifts were expected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over the weekend, the contractor’s plans included milling and paving different sections of the roads leading to the Hagåtña intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The project was suspended after Saturday's traffic jam.

“They are trying to improve the quality of the asphalt,” Garcia said.

He said they hope to have the traffic control plan finalized before the end of this week.