Traffic leading to the vaccination clinic at Okkodo High School on Route 3 is spilling onto Marine Corps Drive.

Attempting to turn into Route 3, a line of cars went back as far as Micronesia Mall, and a second line stretched out to Henry Kaiser Street past the Dededo Police Precinct.

As of noon, 302 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered at Okkodo High School, the cafeteria and gymnasium of which had been transformed into a makeshift immunization clinic.

“We are working with Guam Police Department and the Guam National Guard, as much as possible, to manage traffic flow,” said Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman.

She said DPHSS and GPD are monitoring traffic. Those who are due for their second dose are asked to turn on their hazard lights so they can be identified and allowed entrance to Okkodo High to help ease traffic.

Additionally, at about 2 p.m., DPHSS diverted about 150 residents to Guam Regional Medical City, where the staff would administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The other thing we are doing because of the high demand and long lines we are opening a second site for tomorrow … at our Southern Clinic in Inarajan. We’re opening our clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow. And this is for those ages 60 and older, so if they live in the south or just want to take advantage of our second location for the community.”

The Inarajan clinic will be specifically for those 60 and older, she said.

“We realize we probably can’t accommodate everyone who is in line right now so we did open a second location tomorrow,” Carrera said.

For Friday, Carrera said, the Okkodo High School site will be open to frontline healthcare workers and those getting their second dose of the vaccine from 9 a.m.-noon. And from noon to 3 p.m. will be manåmko’ ages 60 and above.

DPHSS had opened a makeshift clinic at 9 a.m. today. Initially, the plan was to inoculate frontline health care workers who were due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinic was set to open up at noon for residents ages 60 and older.

However, by 10 a.m., in consideration of the long line, which included residents ages 60 and up who were seeking to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, DPHSS opened the clinic to them as well.