Northbound traffic on Route 16 is backed up from Barrigada Heights towards the Guam Main Facility post office as of 8 a.m. today.

Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department first responders attend to what looks to be a car crash with some injuries on the curve near Commercial Tire Depot at the foot of the Barrigada Heights hill.

Traffic is slow-going and drivers may want to consider alternate routes.