Police officers pulled over the driver of a car that had an unsecured mattress on its roof and ended up arresting the driver and the passenger on suspicion of having open cans of beer and possessing methamphetamine.

Sam Kosime Ruda, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

Mickay Katsuta, 32, was charged with possession of an open container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers with Guam Police Department spotted a clear plastic baggie with meth in Ruda’s hand before the suspect dropped it and tried to kick it away.

The suspect allegedly told police the drugs “belongs to my uncle.”

Police also found a glass pipe with meth residue and a second bag with meth underneath the driver’s seat, two open cans of beer, a slingshot and a machete inside the car, documents state.

Katsuta allegedly admitted that he owned one of the opened beer cans, but denied knowing about the pipe, then telling officers, “there’s a pipe? Can I have it?”