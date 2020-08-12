A suspect in an aggravated assault case was arrested after she was found during a routine traffic stop.

On Aug. 11, officers conducted a traffic stop in Piti on Marine Corps Drive, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. They learned that the operator of the vehicle, 31-year-old Joleen Marie Topasna, was a suspect in an aggravated assault complaint filed against her.

She was transported to the Southern Precinct Command for further investigation, Tapao stated.

While at the Southern Precinct Command, officers conducted a follow-up investigation on the complaint against Topasna, which occurred on April 5 in Agana Heights, Tapao stated.

According to a witness, Topasna struck the victim with a car during an altercation and dragged the victim several feet which caused injuries to the victim’s knees and hip area.

Topasna was arrested on the following allegations: aggravated assault, family violence, family violence, imprudent driving, fraudulent sticker, no turn signal, no driver’s license.

Topsana was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. Police have sent the case d to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.