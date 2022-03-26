A man whom police stopped Wednesday while he was driving in Sinajana was arrested and now faces drug possession charges.

Francis Waayan, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, an officer pulled the suspect over and searched his vehicle.

Police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to authorities that he had been smoking meth for a while and that he had smoked the previous night.