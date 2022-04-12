A man who was pulled over after being accused of disobeying a stop sign in Dededo on Sunday was arrested when police found drugs in the vehicle.

Hector Luis Marrero, 32, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers searched the suspect’s car and found a clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine, three makeshift glass pipes with residue, and two cut straws with the drug, and a digital scale.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he regularly bought and used meth in the past.